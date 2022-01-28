Tropical storm Ana leaves trail of destruction in southern Africa

Intense rains in Southern Africa have left a trail of destruction in several countries.

Tropical storm Ana made landfall in Madagascar on Monday. At least 48 people have been killed by flooding that affected an estimated 130,000 people.

"I am very sad because we work like crazy to get money and now the house is destroyed. How can we not be sad, we are disaster victims and we receive no help, no support measures. There is nothing", lamented flooding victim, Razanamparany Norvia.

The disasters management office said that about 20,000 people had started to return home as waters began to recede.

"For the past three days the weather has improved, it is sunny. The water has gone down in several areas. That's why we decided to bring the disaster victims back home to the stadium. We spoke with them and they agreed to leave", said Haingonirina Rakotoarivony, a director at the Ministry of Population, Social Protection and the Promotion of Women.

After Madagascar, Storm Ana advanced to Mozambique and Malawi causing extensive damage in both countries.

At least, 38 people are known to have died.