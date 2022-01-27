Welcome to Africanews

Zambia's president visits South Africa to discuss trade and security

Presidents Hichilema and Ramaphosa   -  
By Africanews

South Africa

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema arrived on Wednesday in South Africa to discuss security and trade between the two nations.

Hichilema has met with south African president Cyril Ramaphosa who is currently Chair of the SADC on matters of politics, defence and security cooperation.

This is the ninth trip abroad from the Zambian president since taking office last August.

Zambia's opposition has criticised the visit questioning the president's motives after he described it as a courtesy call.

While in the opposition, President Hichilema often criticised foreign trips undertaken by his predecessor Edgar Lungu.

