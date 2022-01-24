Nigeria knocked out of Africa Cup of Nations by Tunisia

Tunisia shocked Nigeria on Sunday to set up an Africa Cup of Nations last-eight showdown.

Nigeria's 100% record in the group stage meant nothing as it was knocked out 1-0 by Tunisia in the last 16 of the African Cup of Nations.

The odds on Nigeria getting back into the game lengthened considerably after Alex Iwobi was shown a straight red card for a poor tackle on Msakni in the 66th minute. Iwobi had only come of the bench seven minutes earlier.

"I can't really fault these boys, because they gave it all, they fought for it and it just wasn't to be. Slight mistake from one of our best players, the timing was wrong (referring to Alex Iwobi's sending off). The only chance they had, they took advantage of it. But the most painful thing is that we got opportunities to break away, and then you know, 'advantage' is always being called back (by the officials). that is not fair. Otherwise, I will say congratulations to Tunisia. I've told the boys 'don't bury your heads down because you've given everything. Just look ahead and see how you qualify for the World Cup," said Augustine Eguavoen, Nigeria head coach.

Nigeria’s exit means a number of British clubs will be able to welcome back some key players to domestic action.Tunisia is expected to play Burkina Faso for a place in the semis.