Algeria and Cameroon will face each other in play-offs for World Cup

Algeria and Cameroon will face each other at the end of March in a two-legged play-off for one of five places reserved for Africa in the World Cup in Qatar.

The defending African champions, Algeria, have just been eliminated from AFCON after a disastrous first round.

Algeria's FA president has high hopes for this match.

"When you play the second game in Algeria is a good advantage for us but every team wants to guarantee his chances to qualify in from the first game, and you should win the two games to secure the qualification", said Charaf-Eddine Amara, Algeria's FA president.

Nigeria's former player, Emmanuel Amunike, is happy about the result of the draw.

"My opinion is it's a very interesting draw. I think you saw Senegal and Egypt, you saw Ghana versus Nigeria. For me, it's a very interesting draw because we really want to be the best in the world, but we must have the best team to represent us", he said.

The draw took place on Saturday in Douala in Cameroon.

The pairings are as follows:

Egypt - Senegal

Cameroon - Algeria

Ghana - Nigeria

DR Congo - Morocco

Mali - Tunisia