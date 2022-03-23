Nigeria vs Ghana: Black Stars unveil squad

Ghana has finally unveiled a list of 27 players for their 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs against Nigeria.

The release of the list comes after mixed reactions amongst a section of Ghanaians suggesting that it was part of their tactics to keep the technical team of the Super Eagles in the dark and to hopefully spring a surprise on match day.

Absent from the list is Captain Andre Ayew who is serving a suspension from this year’s AFCON. He was issued a red card in the last group game where they lost to debutants Comoros.

His brother, Jordan Ayew is also part of the squad. He was initially reported to have tested positive for Covid-19 but according to local media reports, Crystal Palace forward has now tested negative is now set to join the battle.

“Coach Otto Addo has named a 27 man squad for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 playoffs against Nigeria,” a statement by the Ghana football association reads.

“The Back Stars will face the Super Eagles in two matches scheduled for Kumasi and Abuja respectively as the search for a ticket to November’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar begins.

“Ghana is expected to host the 1st leg at the Baba Yara Sports stadium on Friday, March 25 before travelling to Abuja for the 2nd leg on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.