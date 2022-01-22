Gabonese singe Pamala Badjogo showcases her second album in Lyon

Gabonese artist Pamela Badjogo released her second album in Lyon where she has been living for two years.

The feminist singer is proud of her Bantu heritage.

"I needed first of all to make the world discover what I mean by Bantu voices, and Bantu voices do a lot of poliphony, I needed to show this aspect even if many artists have already done it, I needed to be part of this register", she said.

Besides the music, the artist is also keen to give the traditional Bantu style a more contemporary twist.

"I try to make the cultures evolve, the hairstyles, the clothes, the style of the Bantu of before, I try to bring them into this contemporary world, the Bantu women are cute, ok with traditional fabrics, but it is cuteness that pleases the eyes", said the singer.

The album, "Kaba", is also a rallying cry against violence targeted at women, a cause close to the artists heart just as rasing awareness about the education of young girls.

"I speak out against violence against women because we will never stop giving out this message, many people think that we are rambling and that we are going back on things, but the evolution is not as great as that, and then I take it upon myself to raise awareness, especially in Africa, to send young girls to school, it's important, a lot of studies and statistics show that a young girl who goes to school means future prospects and benefits for her family".