Fally Ipupa rocks France on start of European tour

Congolese artist Fally Ipupa played to an audience of over 7,000 on his first stop in France, part of his European summer tour.

Young and old came from far and wide to see the African music giant perform in Lyon, a city in south-east France.

In a career spanning more than 20 years, Fally Ipupa's music, which is rooted in Congolese rumba, has been enriched by urban African sounds.

Unpredictable and versatile, the singer also sometimes draws on American hip-hop. This skilful blend, which contributes to the success of his hits, also extends to dance.

"It's a fusion, it's beautiful colors, ... it's a real thrill," said Isaac Kalonji, one of the choreographers on Fally Ipupa's tour.

At his side during the two-hour show were musicians and dancers from his Congolese troupe sebène, as well as French dancers.

The 'Tokooos' singer's European tour will also take him to Italy and Portugal.