French President Emmanuel Macron has expressed his determination to keep the popular Netflix series Emily in Paris based in the capital, following speculation that the show's main character might relocate to Rome.

In an interview published by Variety on Wednesday, Macron addressed fans' concerns after the show's protagonist, Emily, portrayed by Lily Collins, hinted at moving to the Italian capital at the end of season four.

"Rome doesn’t make sense to me either," Macron remarked. "We will ask them to remain in Paris." His comments have reignited debate among fans and locals who see the series as a celebration of Parisian culture.

Macron Proud of Brigitte’s Cameo in the Show

Adding to his enthusiasm for the series, Macron shared how "super proud" he is of his wife, Brigitte Macron, who made a cameo appearance as herself in the latest season. “It’s just a few minutes, but I think it was a very good moment for her,” Macron said. He praised the show’s portrayal of France, describing it as “super positive in terms of attractiveness for the country.”

FILE - French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron wait for China's President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan at the Elysee Palace, Monday, May 6, 2024 i AP Photo

Despite being proud of his wife’s involvement, Macron revealed he has no plans for a cameo of his own, joking, "I’m less attractive than Brigitte."

Brigitte Macron’s love for the show was well-known, with lead actress Lily Collins noting how the first lady had been a "big fan" and had even invited the cast and creator to meet years ago.

Is There More to Macron’s Determination?

Macron’s passionate stance on keeping Emily in Paris in its namesake city raises some lighthearted questions: Could his fight to retain the show in Paris have something to do with his wife’s cameo?

Was it her fondness for the series that inspired Macron to ensure Emily’s return to Paris after her Italian adventure? Perhaps Macron is just as enchanted by the show’s portrayal of the city as its many fans.

So, could it be that Macron’s fight to keep Emily in Paris is also a fight to preserve his wife’s newfound role in the show?