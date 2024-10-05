French President Emmanuel Macron addresses delegations at 19th Francophone Summit

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday championed what he described as the shared values of the French-speaking world, in dealing with conflicts across the globe.

Macron touched upon the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, as he addressed delegations from dozens of states and governments. He called for Ukraine's sovereignty to be protected, and for a two state solution to the Israel-Gaza war.

He also stressed the importance of protecting civilians in the French-speaking world and beyond.

“We carry within us those humanist values that call us to the side of all our brothers in the French-speaking world and elsewhere, to the need for assistance and urge that humanitarian space and the civilian population be protected everywhere and all the time,” Macron said.

Earlier on Friday, Macron kicked off the the 19th Francophone Summit at the Château de Villers-Cotterêts, around 80 kilometres northeast of Paris.

The two-day summit will see dozens of heads of state and members of the International Francophone Organisation meet to talk about the future of the French language, as well as international crises.

On Saturday, the summit continues at the Grand Palais in Paris.