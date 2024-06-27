Oscar-nominated US actress, Taraji P Henson, to host BET Awards

Oscar-nominated American actress, Taraji P Henson, says she is excited to be hosting the 2024 Black Entertainment Television network (BET) awards.

Taking place this coming Sunday in Los Angeles, they are an annual celebration of the achievements of African Americans and other minorities in music, acting, sports, and other fields.

"It is an honour, to host such an event. Because it is culture's biggest night. You some of the biggest stars are in the building. We get introduced to a lot of new talent,” she says.

“The fact that I am trusted with being the hostess of the evening is truly an honour. It really is."

Canadian rapper and singer, Drake, leads the pack with seven nominations, followed by Trinidadian-born Nicki Minaj, who boasts six.

US singer, songwriter, and dancer, Usher, will receive the coveted lifetime achievement award.

Henson says the awards are important because they highlight Black culture.

“How will we be able to inspire each other if we didn't see each other? And so this is a safe space for us where we get to lift each other up. Where sometimes in this industry, we don't get to see ourselves lifted and celebrated in this way."

BET is known for its performances which this year includes Americans Lauryn Hill and Ice Spice, and South African Tyla.

Plus one surprise name, actor Will Smith, who will perform a new song.

"Anything Will sings, I'm just going to be there to enjoy it, because we know he got some hits. I'm just excited, like Will come on,” says Henson laughing.

She likens being an awards show host to doing live theatre, which is where she says she feels the most comfortable.

"I was trained in theatre. I love the stage. I love the, instant feedback you get from the audience. I love the synergy of me giving energy and the audience giving it right back to me,” she says.