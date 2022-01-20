Huge explosion kills many in Ghana

Many have died in an explosion that occurred at Appiatse between Bogoso and Bawdie in the western region of Ghana on Thursday ( 20th January 2022 ) afternoon.

Coordinator of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Francis Abeiku Yankah confirmed this to local media.

An eyewitness account states: “It is as if we are in a war-torn country.” buildings and other structures were destroyed following the explosion.

The Police in collaboration with other emergency service providers, have “activated a full emergency recovery exercise.”

Preliminary investigations, according to the Police, revealed that “a mining explosive vehicle moving from Tarkwa to Chirano mines collided with a motorcycle resulting in the explosion.”

According to local media, men from the Ghana National Fire Service GNFS were seen conveying what appeared to be bodies out of the rubble.

“Most of the victims have been rescued and are on admission at various hospitals and clinics within the Bogoso Municipality,” Police say.

In a Facebook post, the Police urged all residents to remain calm as “we manage this unfortunate situation.”

Visuals emanating from the area show residents lamenting the destruction caused by the explosion.

Earlier reports on social media platforms alleged the explosion that occurred between Bogoso and Bawdie was gas-related, but the Police, in its reports denied it.

In a Facebook post, the Service noted that most of the victims have been rescued and admitted at various hospitals and clinics within the Bogoso Municipality.

According to the Police, its personnel have taken charge of the situation, providing security to enable the emergency workers, including the GNFS, NADMO and the National Ambulance Service, to manage the situation.

Meanwhile, residents in the affected area have been advised to move out to nearby towns for their safety while recovery efforts are underway.

The Police have also appealed to nearby towns to make their classrooms and churches available to accommodate the surviving victims.