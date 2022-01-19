Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

AFCON21: Algeria need to beat Ivory Coast on Thursday

  -  
Copyright © africanews
Sunday Alamba/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Africanews

Cameroon

Africa'se reigning champions, Algeria, have to beat Ivory Coast in the last group match in Group E on Thursday to gain a place in the last 16.

Algeria's supporters are already feeling the pressure.

"We have to win to qualify. We were champions in 2019 at the last AFCON in Egypt. God willing, we will win this match to make Algeria proud", said Kadi Ouadi, a famous Algerian supporter.

For the Ivorian fans Thursday's match will give them cause for celebration.

"The next match against Algeria will be a cause for celebration. We are here to nab a ticket for the next round. We want to leave with the trophy. You can't have two (trophies) without three (Ivory Coast won in 1992 and 2015, ed.). The third trophy is for us! See you on February 6 for the AFCON final!" promised Youssouf Manager, shopkeeper and Ivory Coast supporter.

Ivory Coast is currently topping Group E with four points, Algeria has only got one point.

In Group F, Gambia and Tunisia go head to head.

The Gambia is currently leading the group along with Mali, both have four points.

The other match is Mali against Mauritania that has so far failed to score.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..