Mystery dead bodies found in Kenyan river

At least 20 dead bodies have been retrieved from a river in western Kenya in recent weeks.

Human rights group, Haki Africa says most of the bodies recovered from River Yala, which flows into Lake Victoria, were found in sacks, with some tied up and others damaged signifying that the victims had gone through toucher before being disposed being dumped into the river.

“What is shocking and extremely disturbing is that these bodies are actually dumped by individuals who so far remain unknown.” Haki Africa's Executive Director Hussein Khalid

Haki Africa's Executive Director Hussein Khalid added that the local mortuary was receiving the unidentified bodies and had buried nine of them in a mass grave to make space for more bodies.

Locals say unidentified people dump the bodies into the river at night.

Mr Khalid and another activist, Boniface Mwangi, travelled to the scene, and recounted seeing two bodies floating on the river.

We responded to social media reports of floating bodies in River Yala. We went to Siaya County and saw 21 unidentified male bodies.We saw 2 more floating in the River. @HakiAfrica has a list of 67 victims of enforced disappearances from 2021 and 8 so far in 2022. #RiverYalaBodies

Activist Boniface Mwangi posted on Twitter that he and the head of local human rights organisation Haki Africa had counted more than 20 decomposing bodies at Yala hospital mortuary.

The information has come as a shock to Kenyans with many pouring out their anger on Social media raising questions about their safety in the region.

Locals claim the number is higher than the 20 that have been deposited at the mortuary adding that 31 bodies have been retrieved from the river since July last year.

“We didn’t believe him but agreed to follow him to the river. In a span of minutes, he had spotted and shown us two bodies. The whole scene was sickening,” the activist wrote.

This story has encouraged other Kenyans to also come out to announce the dismissal of their loved ones launching a search into their search.

"Hello family, I'm just a confused parent I don't know what to do. Below is my 14 yrs old son. Just got a message from school that he's missing. Kindly whoever sees this face, take him to the nearest police station. I'm just a single mother" Katrina Malika

Locals reportedly say the bodies are brought from different areas in vehicles and dumped in the river.

Kenyans are demanding investigations to ascertain the identities of the dead and know who is behind the killings.