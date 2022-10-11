Six bodies found in Johannesburg, suspect arrested - police

South African police arrested a murder suspect on Monday (October 10) after six bodies, five of them in an advanced state of decomposition, were found in a residential building in central Johannesburg.

Police were called to an inner-city building on Sunday because of a foul smell coming from a flat. "This is where the body of a woman was discovered," police spokeswoman Brenda Muridili said in the statement.

The dead woman was wearing clothes matching the description of a woman who had been reported missing earlier this month, she said.

Police then arrested a 21-year-old man who was believed to be the last person seen with the woman.

"Following his interrogation, police returned to the building. Five more bodies were found outside the building, where there is a makeshift workshop and dumpsters," Muridili said.

Forensic experts will have to determine whether they are women as well and identify the bodies, which are "in an advanced stage of decomposition", the spokeswoman told AFP.

Witnesses at the scene said "one or two prostitutes" had recently disappeared in the area, she added, saying investigators were following different leads.