AFCON: Thousands flock Freetown to celebrate draw against Ivory Coast

The atmosphere in Sierra Leone on Sunday was such a lively one, everyone was excited and jubilating after the 2-2 draw against the Elephants of the Ivory Coast.

Thousands of Sierra Leoneans flocked the streets of Freetown on Sunday evening to celebrate this rare occasion.

Sierra Leone scored a dramatic injury-time equaliser to grab a 2-2 draw against Ivory Coast at the Africa Cup of Nations in Douala.

The Elephants had been coasting but an astonishing mistake from Badra Sangare allowed Alhadji Kamara to tap in.

Keeper Sangare fumbled a back-header and could only watch helplessly as Kamara secured a second successive draw for the Leone Stars in Group E.

It means they have every hope of going through to the last 16.

Sierra Leone have two points from two games, while the Ivorians top the group with four points to their name.

However, the Elephants still have work to do when they face defending champions Algeria on Thursday (16:00 GMT).

Both sides played their part in an enthralling match, which saw Ivory Coast miss an early penalty but then lead twice before Sierra Leone hit back in dramatic fashion.