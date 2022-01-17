AFCON: All-female squad to referee Guinea-Zimbabwe game

The CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) will be held in Yaounde on Tuesday, with Rwanda's Salima Rhadia Mukansanga becoming the first woman to referee a match at the tournament.

"It is the first time that an all-female team will referee a match of the CAN," the Confederation of African Football said in a statement.

Mukansanga, 35, will take charge of the group stage match between Zimbabwe and Guinea at 17:00 local time (16:00 GMT) at Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium

She is part of the quartet selected as match officials at the match – making it the first time ever that an all-women team officiates a match at TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations tournament since the competition was established.

Cameroon's Carine Atemzabong and Morocco's Fatiha Jermoumi will assist Mukansanga, and the head of video refereeing will be Morocco's Bouchra Karboubi.

On 10 January 2022, Mukansanga made history by becoming the first woman to officiate a match in the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations when she was appointed as a fourth official in the game between Guinea and Malawi in Bafoussam.