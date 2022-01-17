AFCON: Aubameyang returns to Arsenal for heart tests

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mario Lemina were on Monday sent back to their clubs after being diagnosed with heart lesions at the African Cup of Nations.

It is expected that Aubameyang, a striker for Arsenal in the Premier League, and Lemina, a midfielder with French club Nice, will undergo more thorough medical tests at their clubs, the Gabon Football Federation said.

🚨

Selon la commission médicale de la CAF, les joueurs Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, Axel Meyé et Mario Lemina à peine sortis du Covid ne peuvent pas prendre part à ce match.

Les examens présenteraient des lésions cardiaques.

la CAF n'a pas voulu prendre de risques. pic.twitter.com/cebUnMLSVX — Fédération Gabonaise de Football - FEGAFOOT (@fegafoot_gabon) January 14, 2022

The federation had on Friday announced that the cardiac lesions were found on the players in checks by Confederation of African Football medical officials checking on their condition after contracting the coronavirus.