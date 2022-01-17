Welcome to Africanews

AFCON: Aubameyang returns to Arsenal for heart tests

(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 14, 2017 Gabon's forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang reacts during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations group A football match between Gabo   -  
Copyright © africanews
GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

Gabon

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mario Lemina were on Monday sent back to their clubs after being diagnosed with heart lesions at the African Cup of Nations.

It is expected that Aubameyang, a striker for Arsenal in the Premier League, and Lemina, a midfielder with French club Nice, will undergo more thorough medical tests at their clubs, the Gabon Football Federation said.

The federation had on Friday announced that the cardiac lesions were found on the players in checks by Confederation of African Football medical officials checking on their condition after contracting the coronavirus.

