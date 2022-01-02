Tunisian activist denounces reforms desired by president Saied

In Tunisia, a former lawyer and member of parliament denounced the political reforms desired by president Kais Saied.

The comments by Bouchra Belhadj Hmida take place on the eve of the launch of a public consultation on the reforms.

Last July, Kais Saied suspended parliament and grabbed executive powers.

"Since July 25, there is only one institution and one person who decides the future of this country, the future of the new generations, and until now we have not seen anything that lets us believe that there will be hope, that there will be changes", said the former lawyer and MP.

The activist denounced the reforms accusing the president of fostering divisions amongst Tunisians.

"The speech of the president is inquisitorial, constantly inquisitorial, that it is defamatory, that it is a speech that is dividing the Tunisian people between patriots and traitors, the good, the bad, the honest and the corrupt. So all these divisions that he operates since July 25th, but in front of it, there is nothing. There is the preoccupation of changing the political regime, which is not the priority", claims the activist.

Bouchra Belhadj Hmida denounced the situation of imminent danger claimed by the president.

"We are in an illegal, unconstitutional situation, of exception, supposedly because there is an imminent danger. We don't know where this danger is..." concludes the activist.

The popular consultation is scheduled to start on Monday.