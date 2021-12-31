Welcome to Africanews

Tutu Foundation pays tribute to the late Archbishop

By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

South Africa

The Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation hosted dignitaries at the foundation's offices in Cape Town on Thursday to honor the memory of the late Nobel laureate and anti-apartheid icon, Desmond Tutu died on Sunday aged 90.

Former president of Ireland, Mary Robinson, as well as family members of the late Nelson Mandela.

"As a fellow member of the Elders I have seen first-hand how his mystical personality, good humour and optimism inspire hope and change." Mary Robinson said.

The funeral of the late archbishop is scheduled for New Year ’s Day.

The funeral mass has been restricted to 100 people due to covid 19 estrictions in the country.

Major parts in Cape Town, South Africa are still illuminated in purple to honour the hero.

The foundation

Founded in 2013, the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation represents one of the world’s most iconic leaders, and his life-long partner.

The Foundation strives to ensure their uncompromised bravery Is celebrated, communicated and curated for posterity.

Guided by the values of its Founders, the Foundation uses the Tutu’s rich archival heritage to promote learning, leadership and dialogue.

This takes place through research and development, archival digitisation, museum design and curation and programmes and events to promote these values.

The core of the Foundation’s work is The Courage to Heal, which is supported by three strategic pillars.

