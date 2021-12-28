Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

The Tutu family reunites in Cape Town ahead of funeral

  -  
Copyright © africanews
2021
By Rédaction Africanews

with Agencies

South Africa

As the funeral of the South African’s anti apartheid icon approaches, the Tutu family reunites.

It is in their family home located in the Milnerton suburb of Cape Town that the children of the widow of Desmond Tutu are welcoming relatives ahead of the funeral of the clergyman.

On Tuesday, Nontombi Tutu, one of Tutu's four children expressed the emotion of the family: "There has been such an outpouring of love, and support, and prayers that we don't have enough mouths. Mummy (Leah Tutu) is maintaining. Her best friends flew in from Johannesburg yesterday to be with her and to stay with her through this whole week."

The 1984 Nobel Peace Prize winner, who celebrated his 90th birthday on October 7 with a rare public appearance, leaves a rich legacy.

South Africans continue to pay their respects at the St George's cathedral of Cape Town where Tutu will be interred.

President Ramaphosa designated the late leader’s funeral that will take place on New Year's day as a Special Official Funeral.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..