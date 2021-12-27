Archbishop Desmond Tutu's funeral set for January 1

The funeral of the Nobel Peace Prize-winning icon who died on Sunday has been set on New Year's day in Cape Town's St George the Martyr cathedral.

Thabo Makgoba, the Archbishop of Cape Town, announced on Monday that the funeral of Desmond Tutu, the Nobel Peace Prize-winning icon who died on Sunday aged 90, will be held on Saturday, January 1.

"At 10am on Saturday, New Year's day, the funeral will take place here and it is here where his ashes will also be interred", he said.

Starting from Friday, Desmond Tutu's body will lie in state at the cathedral where he officiated during many years.

As tributes continue to pour in from across the world, Capetonians and South Africans pay their last respects and prepare to honor the anti-apartheid leader.

Following the passing of the clergyman, South Africa’s president Cyril Ramaphosa called for a seven-day mourning period.