Christmas: 'First ever' Black Santa delights kids at Rio favela

Brazil
A Black Santa visited Vila Cruzeiro favela in Rio arriving by helicopter for a food distribution event.
The NGO hosting the event, Unified Favelas Central (CUFA), has been working in Brazil's favelas for over 20 years and wanted to present a more socially representative Santa this year.
CUFA held 200 similar events throughout Brazil on Thursday in which a Black Santa Claus greeted the children.
It is the first time many of the children living in those communities have seen a Black Santa.
"Today I saw a Black Santa Claus, it's nice, it represents myself, represents everybody, because it's very rare to see a Black Santa Claus, I only see white (Santas)," said 11 year Kauã Evangelista who lives with her family in Vila Cruzeiro.
"Now I saw a Black Santa Claus and I'm happy."
The food distribution efforts are taking place throughout Brazil in the final two days before Christmas.
They are set to provide a total of 380,000 food aid packages to families in need.
02:00
Santa Claus parades around the world
01:36
This is how bad Covid-19 is affecting holiday travel in Kenya
01:00
Cali zoo animals receive gifts to celebrate Christmas
01:00
Santa Claus roams Christian town of Iraq, "putting smiles on children's faces"
01:00
Father Frost visits Moscow children's hospital
01:00
New York Christmas lights welcome the festive season