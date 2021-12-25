Christmas: 'First ever' Black Santa delights kids at Rio favela

A Black Santa visited Vila Cruzeiro favela in Rio arriving by helicopter for a food distribution event.

The NGO hosting the event, Unified Favelas Central (CUFA), has been working in Brazil's favelas for over 20 years and wanted to present a more socially representative Santa this year.

CUFA held 200 similar events throughout Brazil on Thursday in which a Black Santa Claus greeted the children.

It is the first time many of the children living in those communities have seen a Black Santa.

"Today I saw a Black Santa Claus, it's nice, it represents myself, represents everybody, because it's very rare to see a Black Santa Claus, I only see white (Santas)," said 11 year Kauã Evangelista who lives with her family in Vila Cruzeiro.

"Now I saw a Black Santa Claus and I'm happy."

The food distribution efforts are taking place throughout Brazil in the final two days before Christmas.

They are set to provide a total of 380,000 food aid packages to families in need.