Supporters celebrate Algeria's win at Arab Cup

Algeria
Arab Cup winners, Algeria, have returned home on Sunday to rapturous applause from supporters after beating Tunisia in Qatar.
The Desert Foxes beat opponents Tunisia 2 nil in extra time on Saturday.
Amir Sayoud and Yacine Brahimi were the scorers who sealed Algeria's win.
The host nation, Qatar, came third after beating Egypt 5 - 4 on penalties.
In January Algeria will be defending their Africa Cup of Nations crown in Cameroon.
The Arab Cup was organised by FIFA and served as a rehearsal for the 2022 World Cup.
01:26
Crunch time: Who lifts the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup? Algeria or Tunisia?
Go to video
African Cup of Nations will go ahead say organisers
01:00
Sky-high mural honours hometown hero Lionel Messi
01:06
Huawei invests in data centres in Africa
01:15
FIFA Arab Cup enters the final stage
00:50
End of the line for Aubameyang at Arsenal