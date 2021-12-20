Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Supporters celebrate Algeria's win at Arab Cup

  -  
Copyright © africanews
Fateh Guidoum/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Africanews

Algeria

Arab Cup winners, Algeria, have returned home on Sunday to rapturous applause from supporters after beating Tunisia in Qatar.

The Desert Foxes beat opponents Tunisia 2 nil in extra time on Saturday.

Amir Sayoud and Yacine Brahimi were the scorers who sealed Algeria's win.

The host nation, Qatar, came third after beating Egypt 5 - 4 on penalties.

In January Algeria will be defending their Africa Cup of Nations crown in Cameroon.

The Arab Cup was organised by FIFA and served as a rehearsal for the 2022 World Cup.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..