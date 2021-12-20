Supporters celebrate Algeria's win at Arab Cup

Arab Cup winners, Algeria, have returned home on Sunday to rapturous applause from supporters after beating Tunisia in Qatar.

The Desert Foxes beat opponents Tunisia 2 nil in extra time on Saturday.

Amir Sayoud and Yacine Brahimi were the scorers who sealed Algeria's win.

The host nation, Qatar, came third after beating Egypt 5 - 4 on penalties.

In January Algeria will be defending their Africa Cup of Nations crown in Cameroon.

The Arab Cup was organised by FIFA and served as a rehearsal for the 2022 World Cup.