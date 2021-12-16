Madagascar inaugurates international airport

Madagascar opened an international airport entirely financed by French companies:

Méridiam, Bouygues Bâtiments International, Colas and ADP ('Aéroports de Paris') have invested jointly 220 million euros in the facilities.

The concession of the airport will last for twenty-eight years.

The objective is to become an airport of reference in the region, according to an official.

"We are now at the end of the runway, ready for take-off, with the objective of becoming a reference airport in the Indian Ocean. We hope that this new terminal will not only serve the economic and tourist development of Madagascar, but also become a place of life and a showcase for the flora and culture of Madagascar", stated Julien Coffinier, CEO of Ravinala Airports.

The new facilities were built to the latest international environmental standards and will be able to accommodate up to 1.5 million passengers a year.