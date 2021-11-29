Uganda rally drivers anticipate tougher seasons

22 Ugandan drivers took the wheel in the national rally championship in Jinja covering 150 kilometers of competitive sections.

The experienced driver of over a decade Duncan Mubiru emerged the overall winner of the event with 400 points, to snatch his first-ever national title.

He finished strong on the podium with a new Subaru GVB, ahead of other stars Hassan Alwi, Fred Kitaka, Omar Mayanja, and Jas Mangat.

“For me what I think is that next year it will be more tight than this year”

An accident and engine failure moved Ibrahim Lubega to tears but he had already amassed points to guarantee a win in the 4wheel category.

“It`s not a must that whoever competes has to go through. But mainly, I personally have missed a lot because I have got a lot of fans who have come out today to watch what I really drive”

Motorsport is fast growing in Uganda… the government waives taxes on vehicles imported by drivers, and the cars are powerful enough for world competitions, plus there is a solid fan base.

This last round of the competition was dubbed The Sexy Speed Rally but was it sexy enough? The drivers are anticipating tougher seasons in 2022.