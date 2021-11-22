Welcome to Africanews

Police arrest demonstrators in Kinshasa

By Africanews

Democratic Republic Of Congo

Police in DRC's capital, Kinshasa, have made several arrests this Monday near the headquarters of the electoral commission.

Around one hundred demonstrators turned up in the city centre to demand the neutrality of the Electoral Commission after the recent nomination of an associate of president Félix Tshisekedi to head the organisation.

"We are marching to say no to this Kadima office (chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission) who did not respect the electoral process, who did not respect democracy", denounced Marcel Bobamba, one of the demonstrators.

The demonstration was organised by opposition parties as well as religious groups who previously had called for a sit-in.

The authorities say the security measures will remain in place for as long as necessary.

The police have also banned another demonstration on the same issue called for this coming Saturday.

