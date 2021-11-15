Welcome to Africanews

Egypt floods kill 3, put 500 in hospital with scorpion stings

STRINGER/AFP

By Africanews

with AP

Egypt

Heavy rain and flooding in southern Egypt has left three people dead and more than 500 others hospitalized from scorpion stings, state-run media reported.

Downpours, hail and thunder in the province of Aswan over the weekend forced local authorities to suspend school classes on Sunday, Aswan Governor Major General Ashraf Attia said.

The storms forced scorpions from their hiding places into many houses across the province, Attia added.

He said at least 503 people were hospitalized after suffering scorpion stings but all of them were discharged after they were given anti-venom doses.

No deaths were reported from the scorpion stings.

Video showed flooded streets and damaged houses, vehicles and agricultural farms.

