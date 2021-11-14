Burundi: Protection of Northern Lakes already bearing fruit

A few years ago, the northern region of Burundi, particularly Kirundo province, was threatened by desertification. This also threatened the northern lakes, including Lake Rweru. Today, thanks to efforts to protect its buffer zone, fish production is on the rise. And this creates jobs and contributes to community development.

A fisherman on Lake Rweru , Pascal Nkurunziza explained how well production has increased since awareness creation begun. "Before the protection of the lake, production was low. Now it is increasing. The administrator and the governor have raised awareness to protect this lake, and production is increasing.

With this increase in production, investors have created work on the lake. This provides a living for families.

Daniel Minani explained how beneficial fishing has been to his livelihood. "Fishing is our job. Our bosses give us work. That's what makes us live. We spend days on the lake, and when we come back, they pay us money.

The administration says the increase is real and beneficial.

"There is the project to protect the lakes by separating the buffer zone from the cultivable part. This has increased the production of fish because they find food, where they multiply. This increase has contributed not only to the feeding of this population but also to community development. Because this community collects a lot of taxes, about two million FBU per week in fish marketing taxes. Albert Hatungimana, Governor of Kirundo stated.

Northern Burundi has a total of six lakes, including Lake Rweru.