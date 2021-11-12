Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Illegal mining and deforestation increase pressure on Madagascar

  -  
Copyright © africanews
cleared

By Africanews

Madagascar

In central Madagascar, what was once a dense forest on the side of a mountain is now dotted with mines where thousands of people risk their lives daily looking for precious stones.

The workers are lowered into tunnels that stretch up to 70 metres deep in the mountain.

Some struggle to breathe and the air needs to be pumped constantly.

Many have no alternative and appear defiant in the face of adversity.

"I'm not afraid at all. I'm used to this work, I make money out of it and I'm not afraid", said one miner who opted to remain anonymous.

According to the U.N., climate change has caused such widespread drought and famine that people living in Madagascar are forced to cut down trees to sell coal and engage in activities like illegal mining.

Deforestation has also affected the country badly therefore increasing its vulnerability to the effects of climate change.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..