Qatar World Cup: Mali through to final round of qualifiers

While Mali joined Morocco and Senegal in the play-offs of the African zone for qualification to the Qatar World Cup on Thursday, Algeria are also itching to seal their ticket in Group A when they meet Djibouti on Friday.

Djamel Belmadi's men are favorites to win the encounter, having thumped the Horn of Africa nation 8-0 in September.

The Algerians have gone 31 games without defeat, an impressive and exclusive feat only managed by Italy with 37 games, and Brazil and Spain at 35 matches each.

Having suffered humiliation in the first leg, the Djiboutians will be looking to minimize damage this time round.

"We respect them a lot, they remain undefeated, it is the best African team currently. So we hope to achieve a feat," said forward Samuel Akinbinu.

The African champions will aim to continue their unbeaten in their last Group A fixture against Burkina Faso and then at the African Cup of Nations in January in Cameroon, where the fennecs pooled alongside Sierra Leone, Equatorial Guinea and Ivory Coast.