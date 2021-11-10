Marc Wilmots to replace Chabbi as Raja coach - reports

Moroccan side Raja Casablanca has agreed a deal with Marc Wilmots to be their manager, Morrocan media reported Wednesday. The Belgian has not managed a team since leaving as coach of the Iranian national team in December of 2019.

Wilmots has also coached Belgium and Ivory Coast.

But he's only managed two clubs in his career, Germany's Schalke 04 in 2003 and another in Belgium.

Wilmots was expected to arrive in Morocco on Wednesday to sign a two-and-a-half-year contract.

Raja sacked Lassaad Chabbi after drawing 1-1 with archrivals Wydad.

The club seats second on the league table, five points behind leaders Wydad, after 10 games.

Chabbi, who was appointed last April had won the Confederation Cup last season and the lucrative Arab Champions Cup for the 12-time Botola pro winners.