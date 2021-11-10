Marc Wilmots to replace Chabbi as Raja coach - reports

Morocco
Moroccan side Raja Casablanca has agreed a deal with Marc Wilmots to be their manager, Morrocan media reported Wednesday. The Belgian has not managed a team since leaving as coach of the Iranian national team in December of 2019.
Wilmots has also coached Belgium and Ivory Coast.
But he's only managed two clubs in his career, Germany's Schalke 04 in 2003 and another in Belgium.
Wilmots was expected to arrive in Morocco on Wednesday to sign a two-and-a-half-year contract.
Raja sacked Lassaad Chabbi after drawing 1-1 with archrivals Wydad.
The club seats second on the league table, five points behind leaders Wydad, after 10 games.
Chabbi, who was appointed last April had won the Confederation Cup last season and the lucrative Arab Champions Cup for the 12-time Botola pro winners.
01:02
Pics of the day: November 8, 2021
01:12
Moroccan police disperse demonstration against Covid-19 health pass
02:16
'Made in Ivory Coast' fashion show in Abidjan promotes local materials
03:25
Olunga, Bounedjah and Ayew: The African trio dominating the Qatari league
14:00
Women's health at the heart of development in the Sahel {Inspire Africa}
04:33
Are African teams ready for Qatar 2022 even as preparations near end?