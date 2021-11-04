Former French hostage in Mali defends her actions

Welcome to Africanews

Copyright © africanews
Former French hostage Sophie Pétronin defended her decision to return to Mali after being accused of being irresponsible by the French government.

Speaking to the press on Wednesday, Sophie Pétronin, questioned the comments made by a government spokesman adding that she feels at home in the country.

"...It's a form of irresponsibility towards her own security and that of the security of our troops. I reiterate that when we have citizens who are taken hostage overseas, it is our troops who save them, at a risk to their own lives...", said French government spokesman, Gabriel Attal.

The former French hostage was kidnapped and kept in Mali for almost four years.

Last weekend, the head of the police issued a request to all units to find Sophie Pétronin.

Informations suggest that the former hostage has been in Mali since March.

