Nigeria Economic Summit 2021 focuses on private sector

Panelists at this year’s Nigeria Economic Summit (NES 27) have called on the authority in the country to focus on critical sector of the economic reiterating that the private sector should be given a chance to operate and influence government policies.

The two days summit held in the capital, Abuja had in attendance national and global leaders in government, business, politics, civil society and academia to assess the country’s state of economy and identify vital imperatives.

Co-founder/ Managing partner, Sahel Consulting Agriculture and Nutrition, Ndidi Nwuneli said the government should leverage on technology and create environment for private sector in the country to thrive. According to her, the private sector should be given the opportunity to influence government policies.

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Siriki in a remark, said the role of the private sector, cannot be over emphasised adding that the sector has done very well over the years but need to work together with the public sector to recreate a better Nigeria.

“I think we need to begin to understand the role of the private sector and that of the public sector together in creating wealth in providing prosperity and in causing development and in helping the country to get to greater heights,” he added.

He also noted that the private sector has done very well adding that the sector should position actively together with the public sector in order to recreate a better Nigeria.

Speaking on Agriculture, Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed reiterated that the country has made tremendous effort in agriculture but added that more need to be done in the sector. According to her, the sector if improved, can create more jobs for Nigeria unemployed youths.

“The European Economic Corporation and development Countries, the ECG countries, they spend about $12,000 on average per pupil for primary education system and South Africa, spend about $2000, Brazil, Mexico spend about $2400. So from there it was extrapolated that you need certain critical minimum to spend in order to run a good educational system,” said Governor of Kebbi state, Abubarka Atiku Bagudu.

The summit provided a veritable platform for effective partnership and cooperation between the public and private sectors for the purpose of charting the course for a stable and productive economy.

The theme of this year “Securing Our Future: The Fierce Urgency of Now.”was designed to assess the current state of the Nigerian economy, foster a people-centered approach to political and social challenges, galvanise a renewed commitment of stakeholders to urgently and actively prioritise the pursuit of economic growth that could create jobs and lift millions out of poverty.