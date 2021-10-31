Kenya: children from Korogocho slums hope of better life intact

Life is not much pleasant for children who live in urban informal settlements given the numerous challenges they face on a daily basis.

Hope is however alive for the lucky ones in Nairobi’s Korogocho slums where ACAKORO Football academy is providing a life changing opportunity for the less fortunate children accordind to MOohamed Rashid , operation officer.

"We provide a meaningful sport and skill development activities that are supporting school enrollment and educational achievement for some of the most disadvantaged children in the urban informal settlement of Korogocho and its neighbourhoods."

The programs provide great potential to alleviate poverty for the beneficiaries while also presenting them with rare opportunities to play against some of the major European football clubs

Once a year, some have the possibility to travel to Europe to compete in international tournament and this gives the children the opportunity to showcase their skills on an international level.

Children living with disability also get an opportunity to transform their lives through the programs that have been initiated by the academy.

"We implemented a pilot project with UNICEF Kenya in the year 2019 where we integrated 10 children living with mild intellectual disabilities. Also we were fortunate that we received capacity building workshop from Special Olympics with regard to the inclusion of disability component in our project "