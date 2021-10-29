Netflix miniseries depicts Colin Kaepernick's adolescence.

It was all joy for Colin Kaepernick on Thursday at the premiere of "Colin in Black and White," which premiered on Netflix on Friday OCT 29.

The NFL athlete’s formative years is depicted in the new Netflix miniseries, directed by Academy Award nominee Ava DuVernay who also served as the producer for the show.

Ava shed more light on the message the series carries. She explained the series focuses on Kaepernick’s adolescent years, when he was living with his white adoptive parents and soon realised the ways in which society would treat him differently.

"He was really the one who was wise to say, 'Before we get to what I did that we made the world take notice, the steps to get to that point.' And that's what the show explores and excavates, the making, the evolution of a singular American icon, really. "

Actor director Regina King who was present at the premiere believes its time attention is given to some notable individuals who carry such a message.

"It is necessary to put a spotlight on someone that is unapologetic and not backing down on the choices that he's made, even though they've been huge sacrifices. And, you know, there's just always going to be those out there that have something else to say about a choice or canceling- because we're in a cancel culture right now."

Rising star Jaden Michael takes the lead role in this autobiographical series, playing American athlete Colin Kaepernick in his teenage years.

"There shouldn't be five generations of people who complain about the same exact thing, the same exact feelings of resentment and the same exact feelings of alienation and separation and disgust over our system, over the police system, over how people treat us. If it was being solved, we wouldn't have five generations, six generations of people feeling the same way."

The series will consist of six episodes, clocking in at 30 minutes each.

The story was co-written Ava DuVernay, alongside Kaepernick and Emmy nominee Michael Starrbury.

Kaepernick found himself at the center of a media storm in 2016, when he and his San Francisco teammate Eric Reid made a decision to kneel as the US national anthem played.

The move was to call attention to racial inequality and police brutality, an issue that became popular in summer 2020 following the murder of George Floyd and subsequent global protests.