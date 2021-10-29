Welcome to Africanews

British army accused of covering up murder of Kenyan woman

British soldiers during a training exercise at the ol-Daiga ranch, on Kenya's Laikipia plateau on March 26, 2018.  

TONY KARUMBA/AFP or licensors

By Africanews

with AFP

Kenya

The family of a Kenyan woman who was allegedly killed by a British soldier in 2012, is crying foul as they are yet to receive justice almost 10 years after the death of the death of Agnes Wanjru.

Wanjiru was a 21-year-old mother of a 5-month old daughter when she was reported missing in March 2012.

Her body was retrieved almost 3 months later from a hotel's septic tank in central Kenya.

According to witness accounts, she had been last seen partying in the company of British soldiers.

In 2019, an inquest by a Kenyan judge concluded that Wanjiru had been murdered by one or 2 British soldiers.

An order by the judge for two further inquiries hit a snag after the British military took no action.

According to a report done by the Sunday Times, the killer confessed to a fellow soldier.

When the soldier reported the confession, no action was taken by the army.

According to UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, the Ministry of Defense is expected to continue offering support to the Kenyan investigation as far as the case is concerned.

However, this was dismissed by social activists who have called for the extradition of the alleged killer.

