Economic activities on a halt as Sudanese embark on nationwide civil disobedience campaign

Economic activities are on halt in Khartoum, and telecommunications have been cut off, as Sudanese partake in a nationwide civil disobedience in response to a military coup, which was announced on Monday that has sparked international condemnation.

One of the protesters called for a life free from military rule. "On behalf of everyone, we are abiding by the civil disobedience entirely and fully and we totally stand against the military rule. We want a democratic and a free life in order to move this country forward."

The health ministry say seven people have been killed since Monday in Khartoum and its sister city Omdurman following clashes between protestors and the security forces. He added, more corpses had since been received, some with wounds caused by sharp objects.

On Monday, take over leader general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan dissolved the government that was meant to guide the country to full civilian rule following the overthrow of long ruling autocrat Omar al-Bashir in April 2019.

The coup was the latest to have hit the East African nation, which has experienced occasional democratic breaks since independence in 1956.

Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who was detained by the military Monday in sweeping arrests of civilian leaders, remains under guard at his home, where he was moved after an international outcry. Other ministers remain under full military arrest.

global bodies including the United States, European Union, Britain, Norway and other nations emphasized their continued recognition of the "prime minister and his cabinet as the constitutional leaders of the transitional government".

Burhan, a senior general during Bashir's three-decade-long hardline rule, on Wednesday also sacked six Sudanese ambassadors -- including to the US, EU, China and France after they sided with the civilian leaders he ousted.

On Wednesday, hundreds of protesters were seen throwing stones at security forces in Khartoum's eastern district of Burri.

The coup has provoked strong international criticism.

The World Bank has put its aid on hold, a major blow to a country already in the grip of a dire economic crisis.

Sudan only recently unlocked funds from the lender and its sister institution the International Monetary Fund, after decades under sanctions during Bashir's rule.

Washington has also paused $700 million in funding, and the EU has threatened to follow suit.