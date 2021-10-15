Niger's Niamey: a hidden place for raising boxing champions

In this boxing ring is 50 year old Abdoul Aziz Ousseïni, alias "Aziz", a former heavyweight boxing champion in Niger, giving instructions to some young boys, whom he recruited from the streets of the Niamey.

"I've used boxing to rescue young people who have been a bit abandoned. Even though they call them 'street children', the street has no children. They were young people who would take drugs every now and then, so on Saturdays and Sundays I sacrifice my time for them."

The man who discovered boxing, in its infancy in Niger trains these young boys on a voluntary basis.

In 2012, he had already piloted a government programme supported by the United States and Spain, which benefited some forty of these young people.

Today, the ex-champion can count on support from some local sponsors and expatriates.

"I seek my funding through the expats that I train at home, I am a personal trainer, and that's how I manage to collect the amount we need to finance our travels."

In addition to his investment in street kids, he also devotes himself to six aspiring professionals who dream of a career.

Through his mentorship, Sahabi Moussa has also made some significant achievements in his career.