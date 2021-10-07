Guinea: new PM promises to fulfil his new role with "honour and dignity"

Guinea's new transitional prime minister, Mohamed Béavogui, has vowed to carry out his new role with "honour and dignity".

The new leader of the Executive was appointed by President Mamady Doumbouya who seized power in a September 5th coup.

"The important thing, once again, is to build the foundations for change. The justice system, the administration that is needed so that, on the one hand, the political part takes place in the best conditions, and that the best candidate wins in the elections at the end. We are here, as the president said, to serve, to create these conditions and to leave" promised Mohamed Béavogui, the new transitional PM in Guinea.

The new prime minister has had a prestigious career in international organisations and is an expert in agricultural development finance and risk management.

President Mamady Doumbouya led the coup to overthrow former president Alpha Condé still held at an undisclosed location.

On the 1st of October Doumbouya was sworn in by the Supreme Court.