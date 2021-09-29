Angola and Spain reinforce political and economic ties

Angola and Spain are strengthening political and economic ties.

Angola's president João Lourenço visited Madrid on another stage of the international tour that has already taken him to the United States.

The Angolan president repays Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez's visit in April, shortly after presenting an ambitious plan to increase Spain's influence in Africa.

João Lourenço was received at the Zarzuela Palace by King Felipe VI.

"With this visit, we intend to establish a true strategic partnership with your country. Strengthening the bonds of friendship and cooperation, and important areas of our economy" announced Angola's president, João Lourenço.

Pedro Sánchez reiterated the commitment of the Spanish government and the willingness of national companies to contribute to the diversification of the Angolan economy thus reducing its dependence on oil as explained by the minister for External Relations.

"Strategic partnerships are very important because from two partnerships we can not only attract investments, but also attract knowledge that participates in diversification. Diversification also implies 'know-how' for people, for technicians, for the young people that we must undertake... so you have to be a quality worker for us to really achieve the transformation we want" said Téte António.

Angola has become a strategic country for Spain's external growth in Africa.

The Focus Africa 2023 plan will channel institutional support for investments by Spanish companies in the continent.