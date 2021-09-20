3rd edition of Afro-Colombia Film Festival 'Quibdo' takes place in Congo

The third edition of the 2021 Afro-Colombian festival "QUIBDO Africa Film Festival" took place Sunday in Pointe Noire, which is the economic capital of the Republic of Congo.

The event intended to exhibit the cultural practices especially among Africans who traversed America centuries ago including Quibdo in Colombia, a city that has over 87 percent of Afro-descendants.

"The relationship that we tried to make between the Congo and Colombia is to create this bridge because when I arrived in Colombia, I found Afro communities. These people are of Congo origin," Wilfrid Massamba, the founder of Quibdo festivals revealed.

Congolese cinema is trying to rise from its ashes with a new generation of directors, after several decades of decline.

43 films were selected, including two Congolese films. A thriller in the African style, by Dan Scott and a documentary on journalism by Eddy Mikolo, both self-produced films. The occasion also highlighted the problems of cinema in Congo, namely: production and distribution.

"The problem of cinema in Congo is crucial because we have no production house, we have no fund to support cinema," Eddy Mikolo revealed.

At the end of this 3rd edition of Quibdo, the prize for the short film was awarded to Kevin Mavakala from the DRC with the film entitled "Star", and that of the best scenario, to Tebogo Malebogo from South Africa with "the sky descends on earth".