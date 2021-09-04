Welcome to Africanews

Namibian Mboma, Sifan Hassan among winners at Diamond League meeting

Netherland's Sifan Hassan competes in the 1 Mile Women during the Diamond League Memorial Van Damme athletics event at the King Baudouin stadium, Brussels, Sept. 3, 2020   -  
Copyright © africanews
Olivier Matthys/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Africanews

with AP

Athletics

Two-time Olympic champion Sifan Hassan ran the fifth-fastest women’s mile ever, clocking four minutes, 14.74 seconds at the Memorial Van Damme meeting in Brussels on Friday.

In yet another tilt at his own pole vault world record, Olympic champion Armand Duplantis came up short in three attempts to clear 6.19 metres. The Swede took the win in a meeting record of 6.05 metres.

Fred Kerley, the Olympic silver medallist in the men's 100, led an American 1-2-3 to win in 9.94 seconds, ahead of Trayvon Bromell and Michael Norman.

Olympic silver medallist Christine Mboma won the women’s 200 in 21.84 seconds, just 0.03 outside the world junior record the 18-year-old from Namibia set in the final in Tokyo.

With Hassan skipping the 5,000, victory went to Burundi's Francine Niyonsaba in a personal best time of 14:25.34.

