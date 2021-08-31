Libyan national soccer team make return after seven-year FIFA ban

The Libyan national soccer team trained for the first time at the Benina Martyrs Stadium, in the outskirts of the city of Benghazi under the leadership of its Spanish coach, Javier Clemente.

Clemente was appointed Lybian manager after replacing Montenegrin Zoran Filipovic last June.

It is Clemente's second stint as Lybian manager after leading the team between 2013 and 2016, where they managed to win 2014 African Nations Championship in South Africa.

The Libyan team is preparing for the first round of the Group F of the African qualifiers ahead of the 2022 World Cup, with Egypt and Angola completing the group.

They are set to face Gabon on Wednesday at the Benina Martyrs Stadium in Benghazi for their first official international match on home soil in more than 7 years, after the ban that was imposed by FIFA