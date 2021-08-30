Senegal grab fourth place as Beach Soccer World Cup ends

Football
Senegal took fourth place at the 2021 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup which ended on Sunday in Russia.
The African champions lost 9-7 to Switzerland in the match for third place, at the Luzhniki Beach Soccer Arena in Moscow.
The Teranga Lions had lost their semi-final encounter against Japan 5-2 on Saturday.
Senegal had stormed the semi-finals after pulling off a surprise win against 14-time champions Brazil, becoming the first African side ever to advance to this stage of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup.
Russia were crowned champions after defeating Japan 5-2 in a tight final. Russia now have three world titles after triumphing in 2011 and 2013.
The hosts had defeated Switzerland 5-4 on penalties to advance to the finals.
Senegal won the African Beach Soccer Cup of Nations on home sand after overcoming Mozambique 4-1 in May.
