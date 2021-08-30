Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Senegal grab fourth place as Beach Soccer World Cup ends

A Senegal national beach soccer team player takes a penalty during the African Beach Soccer Cup of Nations finals in Saly in May   -  
Copyright © africanews
cleared

By Africanews

Football

Senegal took fourth place at the 2021 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup which ended on Sunday in Russia.

The African champions lost 9-7 to Switzerland in the match for third place, at the Luzhniki Beach Soccer Arena in Moscow.

The Teranga Lions had lost their semi-final encounter against Japan 5-2 on Saturday.

Senegal had stormed the semi-finals after pulling off a surprise win against 14-time champions Brazil, becoming the first African side ever to advance to this stage of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup.

Russia were crowned champions after defeating Japan 5-2 in a tight final. Russia now have three world titles after triumphing in 2011 and 2013.

The hosts had defeated Switzerland 5-4 on penalties to advance to the finals.

Senegal won the African Beach Soccer Cup of Nations on home sand after overcoming Mozambique 4-1 in May.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..