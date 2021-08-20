Niger faces a cholera epidemic

Since mid-August, Niger is facing a cholera epidemic due to floods caused by heavy rains recorded in the country. More than 800 cases have been recorded across the West African country including in the capital Niamey.

According to the Nigerien Minister of Health, Dr. Idi Illiassou Mainassanara, this situation has prompted the health system to be revamped to deal with the outbreak.

"We are placing teams to take care of cholera and other diseases. Because when you take the largest site where there was more damage, we have positioned a medical team on the site that we supply with drugs for the free treatment of all cases of disease, all symptoms that may occur."

All to Dr. Habou Abdourahamane, chief physician of the Niamey 3 health district, all health departments in the country are on alert for the spread of the disease. The health workers had to be trained on the health protocol, particularly on the case of cholera, and provided with all the necessary resources.

"We have trained all the agents in case detection and notification. We have also put in place at all levels rapid response inputs for cholera."

The village of Gabagoura, which was flooded on August 11, is the largest risk site in the capital. The Minister of Public Health has positioned a medical team that is working around the clock. In addition to caring for the sick, it is also educating the population on proper hygiene practices.

Dr. Saloum Mariama, chief physician of the Niamey 1 district, says spreading awarenes is key.

" We conduct sensitizations on the ownership of premises, sanitary facilities, body hygiene, clothing hygiene etc., clearing of grass etc., to avoid the spread of this disease."