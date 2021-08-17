Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Naomi Osaka donates her award money for the humanitarian effort to Haiti

Japan's Naomi Osaka competes against Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova during their Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games women's singles   -  
Copyright © africanews
TIZIANA FABI/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

Japan

Naomi Osaka struggled to hold back tears in her first press conference since pulling out from the French Open over mental health concerns on Monday (16 August).

The 23-year-old broke down during a press conference at the Cincinnati Open when local reporter Cincinnati Enquirer columnist Paul Daugherty appeared to confront her about balancing having a big media profile and not speaking to the media.

After a brief exchange, the Japanese started tearing when another reporter asked tennis-related questions and the four-time Grand Slam champion left the room to compose herself.

Naomi Osaka explained on Monday (16 August) that her move to donate prize earnings from the Cincinnati Open was to raise awareness about the situation in Haiti.

Osaka, who is of Haitian and Japanese descent, made the announcement on Twitter on Sunday.

"For Haiti, I feel like I'm not really doing that much," Osaka said in her first press conference since her withdrawal from the French Open over mental health concerns.

"The prize money thing, it's sort of like the first thing that I thought of that I could do that would raise the most awareness," Osaka said in her pre-tournament press conference.

More than 1,400 people have died since a 7.2 magnitude earthquake rattled Haiti over the weekend and injured over 6,000.

The Cincinnati Open has a $255,220 prize purse.

Additional sources • AP

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..