Cameroon: art helps solve social problems

Maroua, the capital of far North Cameroon, like other cities in the region, faces social problems such as the lack good roads or near collapse of existing roads.

Regular power cuts in the city, which has almost no street lighting, makes it a challenge to use roads.

The limited access to water is the most critical problem.

Aboubakar Sali, a resident of Maroua says:

"We have a problem, here is the road, but there are no street lights, and because of that we are victims of attacks."

Dourlay Yves, resident of Maroua further added:

"We have no light, no electricity, no water. We have daily water cuts. Look at the road yourself, we are here on the main axis, but it's bad with potholes, we have flat tires and so on."

In response to the situation, some artists who came together under the concept of "Vision", decided in their own way to get more involved in the problems of this part of the country through drawings and exhibitions, which propose solutions to the problems of access to water, electricity and the key issue of education.

A new way for the artistic universe to leave the abstract and get involved in reality.

"The Vision project starts from a specific observation beyond the intention of Moustapha to give dynamism or to imagine activities that his space will create; it is precisely to prompt the artists to think about how the work of art itself can help, like many other disciplines, to solve social problems" saidYves Xavier Ndounda Ndongo, artist, curator.

A dozen artists, led by Moustapha Baidi Oumarou, have put together a series of works that will be exhibited in Maroua for a week.

While this serves as an exhibition, the project tends to implement its designs for 2023 and help the population to have access to basic services.