Tunisia: Ennahda party supporters protest the Parliament's suspension

Supporters of Tunisia's Assembly of the Representatives of the People's President Rached Ghannouchi gathered in front of the Parliament on Monday to protest President Kais Saied shock decisions late last night.

After months of turmoil, Tunisia's president fired Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi and Suspended the Parliament's operations for the next 30 days.

A move that is nothing short of a coup, according to Rached Ghannouchi, who is also at the head of Tunisia's Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party.

Along with hundreds of his supporters, he lead a sit in in front of the Parliament, as security forces and Tunisians loyal to the President prevented him from accessing the building.

According to AFP, the two sides threw stones and bottles at each other, as tensions rise across the country.