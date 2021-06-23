Mauritania's former president Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz jailed

Mauritania's former president Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz was jailed on Tuesday night.

This decision from a judge in charge of investigating alleged corruption charges comes days after the former president's refusal to report to the police, as was required by the conditions attached to his house arrest.

In March, Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz had been charged alongside two former Prime ministers and several businessmen of corruption, money laundering, and illicit enrichment.

The former president of Mauritania said he is being persecuted in a bid to keep him out of politics, but has vowed he will not go into exile.

His lawyers have repeatedly stated he should granted immunity under Article 93 of the Constitution.

Since he stoped ruling the West African state in 2019, Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz has been investigated for his actions during his 10 years at the head of the state, which culminated in a year-long probe, that lead to assests worth 114 million dollars being seized in March.