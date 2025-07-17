Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez visits Mauritania for talks on migration, trade and regional security

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez was in Mauritania on Wednesday for talks with President Mohamed Ould Ghazouni on migration, trade and regional security.

Mauritania is struggling to cope with boats departing its shores for Spain's Canary Islands. More than 25,000 irregular departures were recorded in 2023.

Sánchez said safe and orderly migration was vital to Spain’s economic progress and Madrid has been working with a number of West African countries to develop paths to legal migration.

"The European Union understands the vital role that Mauritania plays in the region, and Spain will of course continue to work to ensure that this relationship responds satisfactorily to Mauritania`s expectations and demands," Sánchez said during a joint press conference in Nouakchott.

His visit comes after an attack on an elderly man in the southeastern town of Torre Pacheco last week sparked anti-immigrant unrest in Spain's Murcia region.

Sánchez is also looking to promote trade and investment relations with Mauritania and work to counter terrorism and transnational crime networks in the region.

This was the Spanish leader’s third visit to Mauritania in the last 18 months.